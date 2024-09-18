Klaus Schwab Calls for “Global Collaboration” To Combat “Misinformation”

By Didi Rankovic – Reclaim The Net

It will take serious research and serious access to information ever to figure out which came first, the WEF chicken, or the WEF egg.

But this unelected, informal group of highly influential global elites has often been able to either seemingly predict, or seemingly help make happen – some major trends and events that affect the whole world.

After all, one of the first places where careful observers could see a clear shift toward making not only “mis/disinformation” a thing – but presenting it as a powerfully harmful one, in need of all sorts of new rules, policies, and laws – have been the World Economic Forum (WEF) gatherings.

WEF founder Klaus Schwab keeps beating the same drum – and why wouldn’t he? The narrative has clearly taken root and is being parroted the world over.

Now we have the 2023-2024 WEF report, and in there Schwab continues to lament about “the rise” of what the group and its “executive arms” (be they in governments, or legacy media) choose to consider as “mis/disinformation.”

“Global collaboration” on this and other select topics (such as “transition to a green economy”) is what Schwab inevitably wants more of – but also, what he calls collaboration between governments, businesses, and civil society.

If you read “business” as Big Tech, and “civil society” as various censorship, fact-checking outfits formally masquerading as benevolent non-profits – you have what is, at least in the US, officially investigated and strongly suspected to be unlawful collusion to suppress free speech.

Regardless of what interpretation of this “collaboration” may be true, Schwab just wants more of it.

He makes it clear in the annual report that provides an overview of “the 10 centers and the Forum’s initiatives, coalitions and flagship reports, as well as the latest progress from the Forum’s core functions, leadership, and governance.”

Yet another “cusp of a profound systemic transformation” is ahead of us, if the WEF founder is to be believed. Schwab talks about “transformative shifts,” lists five of those, and one is “Societal polarization and rise of misinformation.”

Here, Schwab says polarization is happening because of the need for people to “reaffirm” their identities.

That, in and of itself, is a very interesting observation – but Schwab interprets it as a force-feeding “cultural, political, ideological and social divides and the rise of mis and disinformation.”

Pacifying people in need of reaffirming, as he put it, their identities, seems to be the proposed solution, as this part of the “essay” suggests: “Inclusive dialogues, promoting mutual understanding and creating environments where diverse views and identities can coexist harmoniously.”