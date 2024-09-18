Q: As a military officer, is the pager attack in Lebanon a capability that falls within the ethical conduct of a war?
PENTAGON: I'm not a lawyer. pic.twitter.com/KlYksRnBb3
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) September 17, 2024
One thought on “Q: As a military officer, is the pager attack in Lebanon a capability that falls within the ethical conduct of a war? PENTAGON: I’m not a lawyer.”
Re: “I’m not a lawyer.”
Yeah, well, I’m not an idiot!! You kill innocent children and people and you’re not sure if it’s unethical?!! You are the idiot, and a cruel one at that.
