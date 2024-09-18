🚨 WATCH: A Springfield City Council Member was caught on a hit mic saying “literally I really don't give a sht about the business of the city”
And a resident CALLED HER OUT! 🔥
The entire council needs to be FIRED! pic.twitter.com/a9NSRB1DpK
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 18, 2024
One thought on "WATCH: A Springfield City Council Member was caught on a hit mic saying "literally I really don't give a shit about the business of the city" And a resident CALLED HER OUT!"
“We hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.”
— Aesop
“A patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.”
— Edward Abbey
“Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.”
— P.J. O’Rourke
“The most dangerous man to any government is the man who is able to think things out… without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane, intolerable.”
— H.L. Mencken