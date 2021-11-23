Posted: November 23, 2021 Categories: Videos Kyle Rittenhouse speaks to Tucker Carlson in first TV interview Fox News November 22, 2021 ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ host speaks to Kyle Rittenhouse about the events that led to his homicide trial. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Kyle Rittenhouse speaks to Tucker Carlson in first TV interview”
I heard enough. He said they should have sent in the military and the cops have such a hard job. F U
I think we need to remember kyle rittenhouse is an 18yr old, who was 17 at the time, who I’m sure was influenced by his family in his view on the police and military. As many, MANY Americans are and have been. I’m willing to bet that at some time in our lives before we learned and realized so much of what we know today, many if not all of us who consider ourselves patriots have had similar views on these institutions. Fortunately for us here, we’ve come out of that hypnosis. But his views of them in no way take away from the fact that he acted on behalf of people who wanted him there to do what he did. And he did the right thing. If more people did this, things would be very different around the world. Hopefully one day, he’ll realize they are not his friends, who they actually work for and what their actual purpose is. Nevertheless, he has the fortitude and integrity it takes to make a difference. I don’t think anyone can take that away from him. So rather than admonish him for his juvenile views, let’s teach these future generations the truth and lead by example.
I hear your points Jamal, but his “juvenile views” can affect a lot of people, especially young people. The misfires have to be called out and addressed. Don’t you think? Will his end product be as a member of The Young Republicans Club? The next few weeks will be very telling.
