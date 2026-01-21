Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you the last 4 days of social media posts from the United States senator who allegedly represents the people of South Carolina.

Ladies and Gentlemen, I present to you the last 4 days of social media posts from the United States senator who allegedly represents the people of South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/oPc6R3SV5p — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 19, 2026

