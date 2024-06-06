Last Bastion of U.S. Military Implodes; Navy Seals Celebrate “Pride” Month

By James Nault – Legal Insurrection

File this under “I should have seen this coming,” or as we say these days, “I didn’t have this one on my bingo card.”

The Navy Seals have finally self-destructed and gone woke, posting a celebration of the LGBTQIA++++ community’s “Pride” month.

Fox News tells the tale: Official US Navy Special Forces page draws backlash for ringing in Pride month: ‘Navy SEALs have gone woke’:

The official Facebook page for the U.S. Navy SEALs and Naval Special Warfare Command was mocked this weekend for marking the start of “pride month.”

Backlash to the post surged when it was highlighted on the popular “Libs of TikTok” page on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post had no caption and included a photo with rainbow designs that read, “NSW. Dignity. Service. Respect. Equality. Pride.”

Libs of TikTok shared the post to X on Saturday, writing, “The Navy SEALs have gone woke. Our elite special forces. This is terrifying.”

The special warfare account took steps to limit the accounts that can comment on their post, suggesting administrators knew it would be controversial.

The incident comes after the Department of Defense (DoD) appeared to mix up Pride Month and PTSD Awareness Month in a social media post on Saturday. In an X post published on Saturday afternoon, the Pentagon explained that June marks PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) Awareness Month. The commemorative month was first recognized by the U.S. government in June 2014, a year before June also officially became Pride Month.

“June is PTSD Awareness Month and the DoD is committed to supporting service members and veterans affected by PTSD,” the post read. “If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available,” the DoD added. “You are not alone.” But the picture attached to the post read “Celebrate Pride Month 2024” with a Progress Pride Flag graphic. The tweet was later deleted and replaced with a PTSD Awareness Month graphic. Not everyone thought the “mix-up” was an innocent mistake: The commentary on X has also been overwhelmingly negative. Take a look: For me this is just another in a long list of hits that keep coming. Having served on a couple fleet/carrier strike group staffs, I’ve had the honor of serving with a number of Navy Seals, all of whom were great, honorable men who, from what I could tell, ate, slept, fired various weapons, worked out, and did mission planning, and little else, from my perspective. One Navy Seal is used to know was in charge of the fitness test flunkies workout program, working them out several times a week to whip them back into shape with a program that was dubbed the “Valentines Day Massacre.” LOL. My Seal buddies must be so disturbed by this, I can’t even imagine. As if we needed any more information about how far our military has fallen.