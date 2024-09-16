Latest Would-Be Trump Assassin Was A Pro-Ukraine Zealot

Another Establishment Social Contagion Spawns A Shooter

A popular meme from 2022 illustrated how the government-media establishment successfully implanted its ideology as a social contagion in masses incapable of critical thinking. First, these “NPCs” (non-playable characters) uncritically accepted the premises of Black Lives Matter, than COVID extremism, and finally Ukrainian anti-Russia extremism.

A fourth social contagion not pictured there was transsexualism. So far, at least three of these social contagions have spawned violent extremists at home: first, the BLM rioters and murderers, then the trans mass shooters, such as Audrey Hale.

Now it appears the Ukraine social contagion has sparked violence in America as well, with the attempted assassination of President Trump on Sunday by Ryan Routh.

A Man Obsessed With The Ukraine War

Ryan Routh appeared in a propaganda video for the neo-Nazi Azov Regiment in May of 2022, as Jack Posobiec noted below.

He also published a 291-page book about the Ukraine War, as Max Blumenthal reported below.

Here’s the full text of Blumenthal’s post:

Would-be Trump shooter Ryan Routh has published a 291 page book, “Unwinnable War,” about his time in Ukraine’s Int’l Legion Routh says he’d like to see Putin assassinated, seems to hope for Trump’s assassination as well, and calls for the US to “instigate” a nuclear war with Russia Stating he’s neither a Democrat or Republican, Routh’s clearly articulated mindset toward Russia mirrors that of Beltway hardliners. He offers gushing admiration for Juan Guaido, the Free Syrian Army, Myanmar rebels, and other CIA backed forces, while hinting at a friendship with MSNBC natsec hack and fellow International Brigade member Malcolm Nance.

Blumenthal’s thread continues:

There Might Be More Where Routh Came From

If Ukraine War-sparked terrorism follows the pattern of trans and BLM terrorism, Routh won’t be the last attacker. It may in fact be worse, as the Azov Regiment’s predecessor unit, the Azov Battalion has been linked to terrorism outside of the Ukraine in the past. Just as U.S. funding of the Mujahideen against the Russians in Afghanistan forty years ago led to the emergence of Al Qaeda, our reward for funding the Azov Regiment may be more terrorism at home.

Let’s hope not.