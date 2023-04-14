Lions and tigers and bears (and many other animals) are “dying suddenly” in zoos worldwide by MARK CRISPIN MILLER

‘Visionary leader,’ Dallas Zoo president Gregg Hudson dies at 64

April 10, 2023

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) – Dallas Zoo President and CEO, Gregg Hudson, has passed away from cancer at the age of 64. “Words are simply not enough to express the magnitude of this unexpected loss. Gregg was a husband, father, brother, son, and a leader in the zoo and aquarium industry – a north star for so many,” the zoo shared on its Facebook page.

The Dallas Zoo posted its condolences on their Facebook page: With the heaviest of hearts, we share the difficult news that Dallas Zoo President and CEO, Gregg Hudson, passed away late last week following a brief but valiant battle with cancer. Words are simply not enough to express the magnitude of this unexpected loss. Gregg was a husband, father, brother, son, and a leader in the zoo and aquarium industry – a north star for so many.



https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/visionary-leader-dallas-zoo-president-greg-hudson-dies-at-64/

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02b6vgh3Er8v8wZZWbXo3SyudpsQvJ3eQqdCeRRGHCBHu4AR66DmKSqV8Pisxstvs9l&id=100064442631420&mibextid=qC1gEa

Hudson’s zoo required “vaccination” of its animals:

Fort Worth, Dallas Zoos Plan to Vaccinate Animals Against COVID-19

September 1, 2021

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/coronavirus/fort-worth-dallas-zoos-plan-to-vaccinate-animals-against-covid-19/2732218/?amp=1

Some weeks after that announcement, two giraffes—Auggie and Jessie—died suddenly within days of each other, at 19 and 14, respectively. (Average life expectancy of captive giraffes is 20-25 years.) They died of aggressive “liver toxicity.” The Dallas Zoo “ruled out” “vaccination” as the cause of death:

Dallas Zoo rules out common disease, COVID-19 vaccine as cause of giraffe deaths

November 11, 2021

DALLAS – The Dallas Zoo has ruled out a disease commonly found in captive animals as the cause of recent giraffe deaths.

Two adult giraffes – 19-year-old Auggie and 14-year-old Jessie – died within days of each other last month.

https://www.fox4news.com/news/dallas-zoo-rules-out-common-disease-covid-19-vaccine-as-cause-of-giraffe-deaths

Willow, a giraffe at the Maryland Zoo, unexpectedly falls ill and dies

March 28, 2023

Willow has died. According to the Maryland Zoo, a cause of death is not yet known, but an autopsy is being done to determine what happened. (Maryland Zoo)

Willow, a 6-year-old giraffe at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, died after “suddenly deteriorating” Monday, zoo officials said. The team caring for Willow ultimately decided to euthanize her.

Willow, a reticulated giraffe, was born in 2017. Described as an “awkward calf with ossicles that looked like pigtails” when she was young, Willow grew into a tall, beautiful icon for both the zoo and her vulnerable species.

https://www.thebaltimorebanner.com/community/local-news/willow-giraffe-maryland-zoo-dies-ZJXWO6X3YVDUDPJUWDN6KRIYTY/

https://www.wbtv.com/2023/03/29/tremendous-loss-zoo-announces-unexpected-death-6-year-old-giraffe/

Willow was “vaccinated”:

MARYLAND ZOO PREPARES TO VACCINATE ANIMALS AGAINST COVID-19

September 14, 2021

https://www.marylandzoo.org/news-and-updates/2021/09/maryland-zoo-prepares-to-vaccinate-animals-against-covid-19/

A Milwaukee County Zoo giraffe died on March 22

March 23, 2023

A male giraffe, 17-year-old Bahatika, died at the Milwaukee County Zoo on March 22.

Baha, as he was known to zookeepers, had been closely monitored by the zoo’s animal care staff over the past few weeks as he was experiencing what the zoo described in a statement as “a variety of age-related health issues.” Still, his death was unexpected.

Baha was born at a Colorado Springs zoo in 2005 and came to Milwaukee in 2006. He has been the zoo’s breeding bull for the past decade, fathering 4 calves with mother Ziggy and 3 calves with mother Marlee.

https://www.jsonline.com/story/life/2023/03/23/milwaukee-county-zoo-giraffe-dies/70040978007/

Bahatika was “vaccinated”:

The Milwaukee County Zoo is starting to give COVID-19 vaccines to these animals this week. Here’s what to know.

November 15, 2021

sonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2021/11/16/milwaukee-county-zoo-starts-giving-covid-19-vaccines-these-animals/6368568001/

Giraffe euthanized at Reid Park Zoo

March 17, 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The Reid Park Zoo announced the death of three-year-old giraffe, Sota.

The Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer says Sota was humanely euthanized Friday, March 17.

“During a medical procedure to explore Sota’s swollen ankle joint, the veterinary surgeon was able to determine that the joint did not have any healthy cartilage remaining,” said Dr. Sue Tygielski, Chief Operating Officer of Reid Park Zoo.

The Zoo says due to the stature of giraffes, leg health is incredibly important. With a leg unable to support normal movement and activity, Sota would not be able to hold his own weight.

https://www.kold.com/2023/03/17/giraffe-euthanized-reid-park-zoo/

Sota was “vaccinated”:

Reid Park Zoo administering COVID-19 vaccines to susceptible animals

January 4, 2022

https://www.kold.com/2022/01/04/reid-park-zoo-administering-covid-19-vaccines-susceptible-animals/

Lions dying of turbo cancer:

20-year-old lion dies at San Francisco Zoo

February 23, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Zoo‘s African lioness Sukari has died at the age of 20, zoo officials announced Thursday on Twitter.

The female lion, whose name means “sugar” in Swahili, died from splenic lymphoma after going through chemotherapy treatments since October, said the zoo.

https://www.ktvu.com/news/20-year-old-lion-dies-at-san-francisco-zoo

African lion at Lake Tobias dies of cancer: ‘She will be tremendously missed’

February 14, 2023

FILE PHOTO from Aug. 2022 — A Lake Tobias Wildlife Park lioness runs to frozen meat set out by a zookeeper. Photo by Mark Pynes | pennlive.com

Nala, an African lioness who came to Lake Tobias Wildlife Park when she was six months old, has passed away on Valentine’s Day, according to the zoo’s Facebook post.

She suffered from an “aggressive cancer,” which swiftly caused her health to deteriorate.

Nala was a favorite of both visitors and zookeepers at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park, ABC27 also reported.

https://www.pennlive.com/news/2023/02/african-lion-at-lake-tobias-dies-of-cancer-she-will-be-tremendously-missed.html?outputType=amp

From April 19, 2021, Lake Tobias Wildlife Park’s public service announcement on the availability of COVID “vaccine” (for humans) at the local CVS:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02vH1gMa4mtPSwLNwYAqPKfQ9x5zVEUxpzk9eKSF3rhe2DEQd5HJpHBjCEmkciGMG6l&id=216050985160724&mibextid=qC1gEa

Takoda, the Youngest of the Oregon Zoo’s Black Bear Family, Has Died

April 9, 2023

Takoda enjoying a bath in his tub (Photo courtesy of Oregon Zoo).

The Oregon Zoo has announced that Takoda, the youngest member of its black bear family, died Friday during a routine medical procedure. He was 13.

The bear went into cardiac arrest while under anesthesia for a routine health check, and despite the efforts of zoo employees, Takoda could not be revived.

https://www.wweek.com/outdoors/2023/04/09/takoda-the-youngest-of-the-oregon-zoos-black-bear-family-has-died/

Takoda was “vaccinated”:

Oregon Zoo pre-orders coronavirus vaccines for its animals

March 20, 2021

https://keprtv.com/amp/news/local/oregon-zoo-pre-orders-coronavirus-vaccines-for-its-animals

24-year-old giant panda Le Le dies at Memphis Zoo

February 24, 2023

(CNN) Le Le, a 24-year-old male giant panda, died at the Memphis Zoo earlier this week, according to officials.

The panda died early Wednesday in his sleep after spending about 20 years at the facility, Memphis Zoo chief executive officer Matt Thompson said during a news conference Friday.

“Le Le’s name translates to ‘happy happy’, and his name perfectly reflected his personality,” the Memphis Zoo said in a statement.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/02/04/us/giant-panda-le-le-dies-memphis-zoo/index.html

Le Le was “vaccinated”:

Memphis Zoo animals may soon get COVID-19 vaccine

November 22, 2021

https://www.actionnews5.com/2021/09/22/live-memphis-zoo-addresses-covid-19/?outputType=amp

In 2021, Memphis Zoo offered “Vaccination Tuesdays,” with a mobile “vaccine” clinic for children 12 and over, and free entry to the zoo:

MEMPHIS ZOO HOSTS MOBILE COVID-19 VACCINATION STATION

https://www.memphiszoo.org/zoo-news/posts/memphis-zoo-hosts-mobile-covid-19-vaccination-station

Gorilla famous for 2007 escape dies suddenly at Dutch zoo

April 5, 2023

A gorilla which made international headlines when it escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in the Netherlands in 2007 has unexpectedly died after falling ill, the park says. The cause of his death is being investigated.

Bokito, a 27-year-old western gorilla at the Rotterdam Zoo, became unwell on Sunday and his condition continued to deteriorate over the next few days. He died on Tuesday while being administered fluids under general anesthesia.

https://bnonews.com/index.php/2023/04/gorilla-famous-for-2007-escape-dies-suddenly-at-dutch-zoo/

Bokito was probably “vaccinated”:

Captive Gorillas And Lions At Netherlands Zoo Catch COVID-19 From Zookeeper

November 23, 2021

Several animals at Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands (aka Diergaarde Blijdorp), have tested positive for COVID-19. The zoo, which is one of the country’s oldest, reported that “a number” of its gorillas and lions have contracted the virus. In a statement, the company said the animals are experiencing a lowered appetite and cough, and are behaving “listlessly.” The gorillas also have stomach and intestinal problems. Rotterdam Zoo says it isn’t certain how the animals became infected, and assured that it has been following a “special corona protocol.” The facility suspects that an asymptomatic employee passed the virus on. The animals have been moved to a more discrete enclosure that cannot be viewed by visitors. Consequently, a growing number of zoos are now vaccinating their animals with experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

https://plantbasednews.org/culture/ethics/captive-gorillas-lions-netherlands-zoo-covid/

A baby rhino:

Tragedy for Werribee Zoo as newborn rhino calf dies

March 27, 2023

A newborn baby rhinoceros has died less than a week after it was born at an Australian zoo.

The Southern white rhino calf, which was yet to be named, was born early on Tuesday morning at Werribee Open Range Zoo, southwest of Melbourne.

The female calf was only five days old when she suffered “a neurological episode just before midnight Saturday, followed by cardiac arrest,” according to a Werribee Zoo statement.

https://www.news.com.au/technology/science/animals/tragedy-for-werribee-zoo-as-newborn-rhino-calf-dies/news-story/8dade58f0998b112b7a4f9c954e49aef

“Vaccination” at Australian zoos:

Veterinary COVID-19 vaccine for zoo animals in Australia

https://zooaquarium.org.au/public/Public/News/Articles/Veterinary-COVID-19-vaccine-available-for-zoo-animals-in-Australia.aspx

An adult rhinoceros:

Beloved zoo rhino dies

April 2, 2023

Omaha, NE (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced that a popular rhino who lived in the zoo’s Asian Highlands exhibit, passed away early this week. The death of Jontu was attributed to a gastrointestinal illness.

Below is the news release from the zoo:

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium sadly announces the death of Jontu, a male, Greater one-horned rhino, on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from complications related to a gastrointestinal illness. He was 15 years old.

https://fox42kptm.com/news/local/beloved-zoo-rhino-dies

Jontu was “vaccinated”:

Omaha zoo’s tigers get COVID vaccines — and they didn’t even cry

July 3, 2022

https://omaha.com/news/local/omaha-zoos-tigers-get-covid-vaccines-and-they-didnt-even-cry/article_94cd9750-f23e-11ec-9e21-4bc22672e67d.html

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo opened a “vaccine” clinic:

Children’s Partners with Douglas County Health, Omaha’s Zoo to Protect Eligible Individuals 12 & Up

June 7, 2021

On June 9 and 16, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, Douglas County Health Department and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium are partnering to offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Zoo. A mobile van will be set up on site, and Children’s expert pediatric team will staff the effort, giving immunizations and helping people schedule their second dose appointments at other locations. The clinic will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The Wednesday, June 9, offering will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the June 16 clinic is from 1 to 4 p.m.

https://www.omahazoo.com/inthenews/posts/covid-19-vaccine-clinic-at-omahas-zoo-childrens-partners-with-douglas-county-health-omaha-zoo-to-pro

Premature births (just as with “vaccinated” humans):

Twin chimpanzees at Sedgwick County Zoo die after being born prematurely

January 30, 2023

https://www.ksn.com/news/local/twin-chimpanzees-at-sedgwick-county-zoo-die-after-being-born-prematurely/

The chimps’ mother was presumably “vaccinated”:

Sedgwick County Zoo to vaccinate some animals against COVID-19

https://www.ksn.com/news/health/coronavirus/coronavirus-in-kansas/sedgwick-county-zoo-to-vaccinate-some-animals-against-covid-19/amp/

A Rocky Mountain goat’s “medical emergency”:

Beloved Rocky Mountain goat at Denver Zoo dies after medical emergency

March 24, 2023

According to Denver Zoo, one of their female Rocky Mountain goats passed away on the evening of March 22 after experiencing a medical emergency.

Crews found the goat in the emergency situation and determined she was having a miscarriage. She was immediately brought to the Animal Hospital for an emergency surgery. At that point, her heart stopped and the team performed CPR.

Her heart was beating again and she was stable, also having recovered from anesthesia. Unfortunately, she ended up passing away later that evening.

https://denvergazette.com/news/beloved-rocky-mountain-goat-at-denver-zoo-dies-after-medical-emergency/article_5aedd77b-e7a9-5cdd-a15f-52e737bd274e.html

Denver Zoo began to “vaccinate” its animals in the summer of 2021:

Denver Zoo animals among the first to get COVID vaccine

July 7, 2021

https://www.9news.com/amp/article/life/animals/denver-zoo-animals-covid-vaccine/73-3236777f-f757-4024-b5eb-7aca93e95d8d

A sea lion:

Audubon Zoo announces death of Huey the sea lion

April 3, 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) – Huey, billed as one of the loudest California sea lions at the Audubon Zoo, has died at the age of 10, the park announced Monday night (April 3).

Huey arrived at Audubon eight years ago, after being found stranded off the California coast and rehabilitated to health at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. Audubon said he arrived with Roux, a female sea lion, and the two often were seen swimming and playing together in their new Louisiana habitat.

The zoo described Huey as a beloved ambassador and said he was “the loudest of the zoo’s sea lions.” The animal died of complications of acute renal failure, the zoo said, “despite heroic efforts by Audubon’s hospital and sea lion teams and a generous donation of time, equipment and expertise from MedVet of New Orleans.”

The zoo said the average lifespan of California sea lions is 15-20 years in the wild and 25-30 years under human care.

https://www.fox8live.com/2023/04/04/audubon-zoo-announces-death-huey-sea-lion/

Huey was “vaccinated”:

Audubon Joins Zoos and Aquariums Across the Country in Vaccinating Animals Against COVID-19

October 12, 2021

https://newsroom.audubonnatureinstitute.org/audubon-joins-zoos-and-aquariums-across-the-country-in–vaccinating-animals-against-covid-19/

Arctic foxes:

Great Plains Zoo announces death of Rehn, the Artic fox

April 7, 2023

The remaining Artic fox at the Great Plains Zoo has died, according to an announcement sent by the zoo Friday. Rehn had been under close medical watch for the past year, because of a worsening kidney disease, according to the zoo. Her condition had deteriorated significantly in recent weeks, and the zoo veterinary team made the “difficult decision to humanely euthanize her.” “I have worked with Rehn since she arrived,” said zoo veterinarian tech Janelle Brandt. “She was always full of energy, and I’ll miss her calls whenever I was near.” Rehn arrived at the zoo in 2016 from the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, along with her brother, Archie, who died in 2022. According to the zoo, the two could were often visible playing or sunning themselves in their habitat.

https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/2023/04/07/great-plains-zoo-announces-death-of-rehn-the-artic-fox/70093478007/

A TikTok video of Great Plains Zoo staff “vaccinating” small mammals there:

https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTR3Nhctg/

ZOO ANIMALS RECEIVE COVID-19 VACCINE

[No date]

The Great Plains Zoo (GPZ) is in the process of vaccinating our most susceptible animals against COVID-19.

Zoetis, a veterinary health supply company, has developed a vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19 and is working with zoos across the country to distribute their limited supply to vaccinate the most at-risk species as soon as possible.

The GPZ veterinary staff worked closely with keepers to deliver the first dose of the vaccine to many of our species considered at risk of COVID-19, including primates, large cats, and many other at-risk species.

https://greatzoo.org/news/zoo-animals-receive-covid-19-vaccine

Wildwood Zoo’s Arctic Fox, Blizzard, dies after 10 years in Marshfield

March 17, 2023

MARSHFIELD − Known for his sassy, sweet demeanor and stunning winter coat, Blizzard the Arctic fox, a favorite at Wildwood Zoo, has died, the zoo announced Friday.

Blizzard had been at the zoo since he was just a few months old and now at 10 years old was considered a senior fox, the zoo said.

During the past week, zoo employees and veterinary staff working with Blizzard exhausted all treatment options after Blizzard was unable to pass urine or stand without help, according to a news release from the city. He was transported to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for further analysis, which included scans, neurological consults, radiographs and blood work.

Blizzard’s treatment continued with Athens Veterinary Service when he returned to the zoo. Blizzard likely had a rare spinal cord blockage that causes a lack of blood flow and oxygen, according to the news release.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/wildwood-zoos-arctic-fox-blizzard-152516586.html

A bison “died suddenly” for no given reason:

12-year-old Columbus Zoo bison Hermie dies

February 14, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bison named Hermie at the Columbus Zoo died Monday. He was 12 years old.

In a release, the Zoo states Hermie was humanely euthanized Monday morning after he did not recover after anesthesia. He was anesthetized Monday so Zoo officials could safely move him in a trailer off to The Wilds in Cumberland before a planned transport to another midwest zoo on Tuesday. Hermie was set for the move away from the Columbus Zoo to provide “socialization opportunities within a herd.”

https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news/columbus-zoo/12-year-old-columbus-zoo-bison-hermie-dies/

Hermie was “vaccinated”:

Columbus Zoo vaccinates animals against COVID-19

November 8, 2021

https://www.axios.com/local/columbus/2021/11/08/columbus-ohio-zoo-vaccinates-animals-covid-19

Animals that have recently “died suddenly,” “vaccination” status unknown:

A giraffe named “Chucha” dies at the Animaya zoo in Merida

April 2, 2023

https://www.theyucatantimes.com/2023/04/a-giraffe-named-chucho-dies-a-the-animaya-zoo-in-merida/

Red River Zoo’s sloth ‘Milo’ dies

The two-toed sloth died March 12. He was the only sloth at the Red River Zoo.

March 15, 2023

Milo the sloth died March 12, 2023 at The Red River Valley Zoo.

https://www.inforum.com/community/red-river-zoos-sloth-milo-dies

Two zebras in the Lucknow Zoo (in India) have died in similar mishaps:

Lucknow zoo loses another zebra; collapses in enclosure

April 10, 2023

[Website does not allow excerpting.]

http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/99368361.cms

A bull elk died of a heart attack:



We are deeply saddened to report Tommy, our 14-year-old bull elk, was found deceased this morning. Our veterinarian has concluded that Tommy died of a heart attack. Dr. Cooper believes the cardiac event may have been hastened due to anesthesia administered earlier this week for some routine hoof maintenance, but that a heart attack was likely imminent in the near future. Tommy was born at our zoo June 13, 2008, and was an exceptionally large and impressive bull. Unfortunately, the hearts of larger animals have to work harder than those of smaller ones. Our hearts are hurting now, too. RIP Tommy.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02E3r9Z1Yk39NQCjrBRsZ2eH3FQntGsTmbeKBqMK4GbMZNCURnBEaEeMWxex3e1519l&id=100076925183953&mibextid=qC1gEa

A camel “died suddenly” at 13 (although his life expectancy, in captivity, should have been 30-50 years):

Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies at Brevard Zoo

13-year-old animal became suddenly unresponsive, zoo says

February 10, 2023

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 13-year-old camel died Thursday at Brevard Zoo, officials said.

“We’re saddened to share that Dromedary camel Sammy unexpectedly passed away,” Brevard Zoo said in a Facebook post.

https://www.clickorlando.com/news/local/2023/02/10/sammy-the-camel-unexpectedly-dies-at-brevard-zoo/

Brevard Zoo “vaccinated” human visitors in January 2022:

https://www.facebook.com/CenterforCollaboration321/videos/628610165141532/?extid=CL-UNK-UNK-UNK-IOS_GK0T-GK1C&mibextid=YCRy0i&ref=sharing

In 2022, Australian zoos offered “vaccination” to “at-risk” human children, allowing free admittance to those jabbed:

Vaccines Coming To Museums, Aquariums, Zoos And More

https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/vaccines-coming-museums-aquariums-zoos-and-more

Zoo animals in India

Anocovax: India launches its first COVID-19 Vaccine for Animals

June 11, 2022

India gets its first indigenous COVID vaccine for animals, Anocovax. Safe for dogs, lions, leopards, mice and rabbits, it is effective against both the Delta and Omicron variants

India now has its first COVID-19 vaccine to protect animals from infection, as cases rise across the country. Developed by Haryana-based ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC), Anocovax, a homegrown vaccine was launched by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

https://www.pashudhanpraharee.com/anocovax-india-launches-its-first-covid-19-vaccine-for-animals/

Royal Bengal Tiger Dies at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad

April 5, 2023

Hyderabad, April 5: A Royal Bengal Tiger has died at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The 10-year-old male Royal Bengal Tiger named ‘Joe’ succumbed in its enclosure at 3 a.m., the Zoo curator said.

It was under treatment for the last six months and the post-mortem examination revealed that the big cat died of renal failure. The animal was suffering from dyspepsia and loss of appetite. The animal was showing frequent appetite loss, changing diet pattern, and became lean in the backside.

https://www.latestly.com/india/news/royal-bengal-tiger-dies-at-nehru-zoological-park-in-hyderabad-5037437.html

Hyderabad Nehru Zoological Park’s only Cheetah ‘Abdullah’ dies of heart failure

March 26, 2023

A 15-year-old male Cheetah has died at the Nehru Zoological Park here due to a heart attack, Zoo authorities said on Sunday.

The Cheetah ‘Abdullah’, which was gifted by the Prince of Saudi Arabia more than a decade ago during his visit to the Zoo, died on March 24, they said.

Experts conducted a post-mortem examination and filed a report that the Cheetah had died due to heart failure, a zoo official told PTI. He said samples for an investigation had been collected and a further report may come out within a week.

With the death of ‘Abdullah’, the Nehru Zoological Park is left with no Cheetah now, the official said.

https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/hyderabad-nehru-zoological-parks-only-cheetah-abdullah-dies-of-heart-failure/article66664731.ece/amp/