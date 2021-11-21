#Breaking About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars snd speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/AG3R94M9L3
— Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 21, 2021
Posted: November 21, 2021
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Looting in California”
So this is the new plan? Next level onslaught. Slick. Fast. Done. Back of my head are those words from a year or two ago where BLM and Antifa were speaking about looting as entitlement, as reparations. I guess Kyle’s justice made that mind-set resurface, and fueled, no doubt, by CNN, NBC, and the FOUL AND DISGUSTING NPR. Well, is it just upscale Nordstrom getting its karma? And will any of these looters be brought to justice?
.