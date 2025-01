Los Angeles, California Mayor Karen Bass relocated LA Fire Department money to illegals “$22 million was allocated to fund supportive services, housing, and other resources for illegal immigrant families who recently arrived in the city”

UNBELIEVABLE Los Angeles, California Mayor Karen Bass relocated LA Fire Department money to illegals “$22 million was allocated to fund supportive services, housing, and other resources for illegal immigrant families who recently arrived in the city”pic.twitter.com/ZtMN921pS8 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 9, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet