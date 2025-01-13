This is the suspect accused of starting the 900+ acre (still ongoing) Kenneth Fire. LA residents caught him.

This is the suspect accused of starting the 900+ acre (still ongoing) Kenneth Fire. LA residents caught him. Swift trial, death penalty, televised. pic.twitter.com/JfkvxnED1s — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2025

