🚨MAJOR UPDATE: U.S. Government Sending Powerful THAAD Missile Systems and Patriot air Defense Battalions to the Middle East ⚠️
Pentagon sites attacks on US troops as reason for move!
The United States has sent a massive amount of naval power to the Middle East, including two… pic.twitter.com/bdhs4OFwb3
— Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 22, 2023
One thought on “MAJOR UPDATE: U.S. Government Sending Powerful THAAD Missile Systems and Patriot air Defense Battalions to the Middle East”
“All murderers are punished unless they kill in large numbers and to the sound of trumpets.”
— Voltaire
.