Man injured in Connecticut police transport van remains paralyzed: Attorney





Jun 24, 2022 As a result of injuries sustained in New Haven Police custody Sunday night,36-Year-old New Haven man Richard Cox remains paralyzed from the chest down, is receiving breathing assistance and was scheduled to undergo a second spine surgery today according to one of his lawyers. FOX61’s Tony Terzi spoke with legal and law enforcement professionals for their opinions as to how New Haven Police handled the man in the police van.