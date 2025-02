Man visits aftermath of LA Fires & can’t figure out how concrete metal building structures are completely disintegrated, yet the neighbouring lushest grass remains completely in tact. Weird.

Man visits aftermath of LA Fires & can’t figure out how concrete metal building structures are completely disintegrated, yet the neighbouring lushest grass remains completely in tact. Weird. pic.twitter.com/tVhlnrysmz — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 16, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet