Manhattan DA Assistant Robbed by Venezuelan TDA Gang Member Performing ‘Lewd Acts’ in Apt Bldg

BY Kyle Becker

An assistant in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office was robbed in her apartment building early Sunday morning.

The suspect is reportedly a Venezuelan TDA gang member.

The incident involved the man caught performing a lewd act in the hallway of the 38-year-old prosecutor’s 44th Street residence.

The prosecutor encountered the suspect around 2 a.m. and dropped her phone in fear. The man reportedly grabbed the device and fled.

Police traced the phone to 45th Street and Eighth Avenue, near the Row NYC hotel, which has been operating as a migrant shelter since 2022.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the suspect resides at the hotel. The suspect was apprehended and booked after a manhunt.

The Row NYC hotel became a migrant shelter amid a surge of asylum seekers arriving in New York City. Efforts to find space for the influx of illegal aliens.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams has signaled his openness to cooperating with the Trump administration to solve the illegal alien crisis.

