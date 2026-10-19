MapQuest just added an update to their service called “surveillance” and it’s horrifying

In the map when navigating you can toggle on “surveillance” and it shows all the Flock camera and all the other cameras that are also being used to mass surveillance American

This is literally horrifying (I show an example of an area in the video)

You won’t believe how many cameras are everywhere already in America, it looks worse than China

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 18, 2026