Maria Bartiromo: Was Hysteria Over Russia a Ruse to Take Attention Away From What Hillary Clinton Did?

On Wednesday Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) joined Maria Bartiromo on Mornings with Maria on FOX Business Network.

During their discussion the topic turned to the recent Russia-Ukraine hysteria by the Biden regime. Maria Bartiromo suggested it might be to take attention away from the greatest political scandal in American history — the Democrat Party and Intel Community’s spying on the Trump Campaign and then later the Trump White House.

It’s certainly clear what the fake news mainstream media was focusing on — and it wasn’t Hillary and Obama!

Maria Bartiromo: Was this a ruse? Was this whole thing an effort to take attention away from what Hillary Clinton did and what we know to be a complete hoax over this Russia investigation? What are your thoughts? Because I know Jake Sullivan worked for Hillary Clinton and he was one of the people who was pedaling this Russia collusion lie for 4 years. And there he is now with NSA coming up with this hysteria over Russia. Senator Tommy Tuberville: They’re scrambling. There’s no doubt about it. I wouldn’t trust Jake Sullivan or Mayorkas or Secretary Blinkin as far as I can throw them.

Tommy Tuberville sure is a breathe of fresh air.

