Mark Levin: Biden is ‘Evil’ for Criticizing Israel’s Drone-Striking of WCK Food Aid Workers

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Fox News host Mark Levin said Saturday on his show that President Biden is “evil” for criticizing Israel’s decision to hunt down and kill seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in three separate targeted drone strikes.

Levin insisted the strikes were done “accidentally” and raged at Biden, Antony Blinken and John Kirby for “trashing Israel for something that they didn’t mean to happen, and they apologized for, and are independently investigating.”

As I reported last week, Israeli government spokesman David Mencer refused to apologize for the strikes and instead would only say that Israel has “expressed grief” over “the operation.”

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said it was a “tragic case” and unintentional but “this happens in wartime.”

“The only country in Gaza that is ensuring, or trying to, the delivery of food and medicine to Gaza civilians is Israel! Not Egypt! Not the United States!” Levin insisted, both lying to his audience and bashing America.

WATCH:

Transcript via Mediaite:

This election is about good versus evil. And I’m going to make the case — just part of it — that electing Joe Biden is electing evil. Evil! Not just a radical leftist, not just a buffoon, not just Obama staffers, but evil! And we’re going to start with this, obviously, this week, as you’re well aware, as the whole world is aware, as Biden and Blinken and the rest have made aware, the Israelis, while defending themselves against an unprovoked terrorist horrendous attack, has been fighting like hell for six months in its longest war in history. And the other day, they accidentally took out a convoy of trucks, seven trucks, which had civilians. Civilians who were bringing food and medicine into Gaza. And Joe Biden, Anthony Blinken, and this guy Kirby, they immediately went to the microphones — I think, in fact, Blinken was in Europe for a NATO meeting — trashing Israel, trashing Israel for something that they didn’t mean to happen, and they apologized for, and are independently investigating. Biden said in part, this: “I’m outraged and heartbroken by the deaths of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, including one American, in Gaza yesterday. They were providing food to hungry civilians in the middle of a war. They were brave and selfless. The deaths are a tragedy.” He goes on later. “Even more tragically, this is not a standalone incident. This conflict has been one of the worst in recent memory in terms of how many aid workers have been killed. This is a major reason why distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza has been so difficult, because Israel has not done enough to protect aid workers trying to deliver desperately needed help to civilians. Incidents like yesterday simply should not happen. Israel has also not done enough to protect civilians. The United States has repeatedly urged Israel to deconflict their military operations against Hamas with humanitarian operations in order to avoid civilian casualties. The United States will continue to do all we can to deliver humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza through all available means. I will continue to press Israel to do more to facilitate that aid, and we’re pushing hard for an immediate cease fire as part of a hostage deal. I have a team in Cairo working on this right now.” This is full of evil. Full of evil. First of all, he decoupled the release of the hostage from the cease fire in the UN Resolution in which he directed his U.N. ambassador to vote present or to abstain. So that’s a lie, number one. Number two, the only country in Gaza that is ensuring, or trying to, the delivery of food and medicine to Gaza civilians is Israel! Not Egypt! Not the United States! Not Jordan! Not Iran! Israel! And I hate to tell Biden this, the IDF is not the Peace Corps. You want to send the Peace Corps over there? Go ahead! Hamas is stealing up to 70% of all food and fuel that’s coming into Gaza. He knows that! We all know it! Then they’re selling what they what they leave over at some exorbitant price to their own citizens! They’re firing artillery into their own hospitals, they’re killing their own citizens. Biden doesn’t mention this once, and he continues to use, throughout the day, throughout the weeks, the lies from the Hamas terrorists about the number of civilians that are killed. No matter how many statisticians and experts tell him he’s wrong, he doesn’t care. Because Biden is evil.

As I highlighted again on Sunday, Levin responded to October 7th by hysterically encouraging Israel to consider firing off all their nukes and exercising the Samson Option if their existence is threatened.