Mark Zuckerberg Partners With WEF To Imprison BILLIONS of Humans in ‘Digital Gulags’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has been exposed working hand-in-glove with Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum to enslave humanity in what Zuckerberg calls the “Metaverse,” Klaus Schwab calls 15 minute cities, and what the rest of us call vast open-air prisons designed to imprison humanity against our will.

For the past few years, Zuckerberg has been pumping billions of dollars into his plan to enslave humanity in the Metaverse – a digital “reality” that he’s created and controls.

Zuckerberg is absolutely dedicated to his vision of the public “living” their lives in the Metaverse and now Klaus Schwab has revealed the Metaverse will be a key factor in making 15 minute cities work.

This plan has been in the works for years and now the global elite are making their move. If you don’t want to live in a world in which all of our rights are taken from us, the time has come to make a stand.

According to a WEF spokesman who flew to Davos on a private jet, in the future the wealthy will be able to travel, but normal people living in 15 minute cities will need to use virtual reality headsets to travel to the same place, or meet their friends and family in different locations, from within the bars of their prison cell.

While Zuckerberg’s VR aspirations appear to be failing with consumers, his obsession with the Metaverse shows no signs of abating.

His push is evidenced by its ongoing partnership with the popular Ray-Ban sunglasses franchise.

Last Thursday, Meta announced a new strategic partnership with China’s Tencent to make headsets cheaper and more accessible.

Coca-Cola has released a new “pixel-flavored soda” that was “born in the Metaverse.”

Another company called Taste the TV has devised a method for users to literally lick their screens to “taste” the Metaverse.

Meanwhile, the Metaverse has major support from the World Economic Forum.

The WEF website has thousands of pages about the Metaverse and a new initiative titled “Defining and Building the Metaverse.”

Klaus Schwab’s globalist organization runs positive headlines such as “71% of Executives Say the Metaverse Will Be Good for Business. Here’s Why,” “Younger Generations Expect to Spend a Lot More Time in the Metaverse,” and “Who Will Govern the Metaverse.”

Tthe WEF is pushing for its “Digital ID” and “digital cash” to be deeply integrated into the Metaverse from the beginning as part of its plan to enslave humanity in 15 minute cities from which there will be no escape.

According to Schwab, 15 minute cities will feature a total lack of privacy. In other words, the global elite will know everything about all of us. The total erosion of privacy is an essential feature of the 15 minute city concept. This is something that we will “have to get used to,” he says. But don’t worry, according to Schwab “if you have nothing to hide, you shouldn’t be afraid.”

I don’t remember electing Schwab to be the de facto dictator of the world. Do you?

One thing is certain. Schwab is not waiting for our permission to implement his diabolical plans. So it’s important that we get up to speed with the objectives of the global elite so we can stop them in their tracks.

We have already been told that travel will be off-limits. We won’t be allowed to leave the confines of our open air supermax prison and will be forced to use VR headsets to pretend we are not behind bars.

But it’s not just travel. We will also have to pretend we are eating real food.

Award-winning journalist Alex Newman explained how Bill Gates and other advocates of global “population control” are deliberately collapsing the food supply, so people living in their 15 minute cities will have no choice but to eat insects and lab-grown fake meat.

According to Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore, the genocidal consequences of Net Zero should not be underestimated.

According to the logic of Net Zero, only the extremely wealthy will be able to afford normal food. The rest of us will eat the bugs – or starve to death.

Dr. Moore is right – unelected globalists at the UN, the WEF and elsewhere are now hell bent on banning nitrogen fertilizer, without which—according to Time Magazine “Hero of the Environment”, Michael Shellenberger—75% of the global population will die of mass starvation.

If you are wondering what the future of the West looks like if the global elite have their way, look no further than what happened in Sri Lanka after the government fell under the control of the WEF.

It is more important than ever before to stand your ground and refuse to hand over your birthright to the globalist elite.

We have all of the evidence we need to see their agenda for what it is. Attempted mass murder. A diabolical crime against humanity.

Should we forgive and forget, grant them amnesty and allow them to regroup and rebrand?

Or is it time for Nuremberg 2.0?

The people have spoken.

