Posted: January 24, 2022 Categories: Videos Mask mania in the elevator https://twitter.com/1607Danie/status/1485627344287109130 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
3 thoughts on “Mask mania in the elevator”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MVBJT2zeSqs&feature=emb_imp_woyt
Just commented on the dangers rebreathing CO2 post… These “Karens” breathing their CO2 all day long has not only made them bullies, but also INSANE! And woke….saying “black lives matter”….when one hits a black man! “Get woke, go insane”???
You are not a bully when you carry your balls in a cell phone.
If this bitch shoved me, she would have to wait until she became conscious to call in her balls.