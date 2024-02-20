Massive International Study Concludes That Covid-19 Vaccines Have Numerous Adverse Side Effects

BY Kyle Becker – Becker News

The 100% “safe and effective” lie about the Covid mRNA “vaccines” is officially dead.

The largest multi-national study on COVID-19 vaccinations, which included over 100 million vaccinated people, confirmed previously established correlations between the vaccines and an elevated risk of specific side effects such as myocarditis and Guillain–Barré syndrome.

The study was carried out by the Global COVID Vaccine Safety initiative and included 99,068,901 vaccinated people from eight countries: Argentina, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, and Scotland.

The report focused on adverse events following the administration of the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The researchers searched for 13 adverse events of particular relevance in vaccination recipients that happened up to 42 days after the injections were given. These illnesses included Guillain-Barré syndrome, Bell’s palsy, convulsions, myocarditis, and pericarditis.

Researchers found a “significant increase” in cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome among individuals who got the AstraZeneca vaccination within 42 days after delivery.

They also found more than predicted cases of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), which is inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, among patients who got their first dosage of Moderna’s vaccine.

However, the research said that when it came to ADEM, there was “no consistent pattern in terms of vaccine or timing following vaccination, and larger epidemiological studies have not confirmed any potential association.”

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines were related with cases of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, which happened more frequently than predicted in the research, with a substantial observed-to-expected ratio consistently following the first, second, and third doses.

Pericarditis, inflammation of the sac-like tissue that surrounds the heart, occurred at significantly greater rates than predicted after the first and fourth doses of Moderna’s vaccine.

“The safety signals identified in this study should be evaluated in the context of their rarity, severity, and clinical relevance,” the researchers wrote.

“Moreover, overall risk–benefit evaluations of vaccination should take the risk associated with infection into account, as multiple studies demonstrated higher risk of developing the events under study, such as GBS, myocarditis, or ADEM, following SARS-CoV-2 infection than vaccination.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services both sponsored the Global COVID Vaccine Safety initiative. Several of the authors received financial assistance from or had links with government agencies such as the CDC, the New Zealand Ministry of Health, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, all of which they reported as possible conflicts of interest.

Several of the researchers also disclosed having contacts with or having previously received compensation from biopharmaceutical firms Gilead Sciences Inc., AbbVie Inc., Pfizer, and GlaxoSmithKline.

The truth has finally come out. After hundreds of billions if not trillions of dollars in sales of the Covid-19 mRNA shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as researchers from Big Pharma have admitted what independent researchers have been warning the public about all along: The Covid mRNA jabs are not 100% “safe and effective.”