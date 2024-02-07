Medea Benjamin flames Nancy Pelosi: “Don’t call us Russian apologists or Chinese apologists… you’re an lsrael apologist!”pic.twitter.com/mnnBIIjloO
— Neoliberal tears 💦🌊 (@Neolibtears) February 6, 2024
Posted: February 6, 2024
Categories: Videos
