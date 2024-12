Meet @RepBrianMast our new Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee. Brian is an🇮🇱duel citizen who served in the IDF. He likes to go to work in his IDF uniform & says “dead Palestinian babies aren’t all that innocent”. Brian’s committed to sending taxpayer $ to Israel

