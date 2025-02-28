Meet The Next Psyop: “The Epstein Files”

By The Free Thought Project

No one should expect today’s coordinated PR stunt with right-wing influencers to yield any new information.

It’s Epstein Day! The morning has finally broken and files are here, and everything is going to be alright.

OK, fine, most of the information being released is already public, thanks to various court filings and FOIA requests.

And OK, fine, the much-delayed release seems to be (shock! horror!) largely a publicity stunt involving right-wing “influencers”.

And OK, fine, they also announced the release will be “phased”, which is a practical step to deal with a mountain of documents and NOT in ANY WAY a cheap trick to prolong drama and intrigue, like ending a TV show on a cliffhanger.

And OK, fine, these files are as reliably genuine as anything else released by Deep State institutions…which is to say totally 100% unreliable.

…but still, Epstein files!

The fact of the matter is the “Epstein list”, as the media (and large parts of the alternate media) like to talk about it, does not exist. Contact numbers in an address book for a well-connected billionaire mean little and less, and flight logs not much more, even supposing they were definitely real and definitely un-doctored.