🇮🇱 Member of the Israeli Knesset, Ayman Odeh absolutely destroys Benjamin Netanyahu…

“There are 17,385 babies in Gaza, which your system KILLED. There are 35,055 orphaned babies in Gaza..

Their blood of the will haunt you.. for 30 years you have been a serial killer of… pic.twitter.com/JsOMiCMQDG

— Pelham (@Resist_05) November 20, 2024