Michigan high school shooting leaves three students dead; 15-year-old suspect in custody, according to police

Fox News

A 15-year-old student at a Michigan high school was taken into custody on Tuesday after allegedly shooting and killing three students and injuring six others, including one teacher, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Oxford High School at 12:51 p.m. ET and apprehended the suspect within five minutes. The shooter was uninjured and is not answering questions at this time, Undersheriff Michael G. McCabe said.

A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

“We believe he acted alone. There are no other shooters, there’s not another gunman,” McCabe said. “We don’t believe he planned this with anyone else, but we’ll be doing social media checks, talking to students.”

Multiple injured victims were transported to local hospitals, a spokesman for the Oxford Fire Department said.

Law enforcement received at least 100 911 calls after the shooting.

An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy who is assigned to Oxford High School was one of the officers who took the suspect into custody, according to McCabe.

Several ambulances and dozens of police officers were outside of the high school following the shooting. A medical helicopter from the University of Michigan landed in the school’s parking lot around 2:00 p.m. ET.

Evacuated students were sent to a grocery store across the street from the high school for reunification with relatives.

President Biden was briefed on the shooting ahead of a tour at Dakota County Technical College in Minnesota, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

“The traveling team will remain in close touch with the team back at the White House and provide regular updates to the president as new information surfaces,” Psaki said.

The school of about 1,800 students is located in Oxford, Michigan, which is about 30 miles north of Detroit.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/oxford-high-school-michigan-school-shooting-suspect-custody