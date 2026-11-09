Mike Pompeo tells the Jewish Federations of North America that Trump’s pledge to cut off $4B in aid to Israel won’t matter because America’s "institutional relationships" with the Jewish state are "unbreakable."

"Those institutional relationships are deep and unbreakable, and really solid."

"Whether we provide that particular [aid] there will still be deep connectivity."

"There will still be lots of assistance," he assures the Jewish lobbying group.

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 8, 2026