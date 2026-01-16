Mike Pompeo: We Need to Make Sure The History Books ‘Don’t Write About the Victims of Gaza’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Zionist MirYam Institute on Tuesday that “we” need to “make sure” the history books “don’t write about the victims of Gaza.”

“We need to make sure that the story [of Oct 7] is told properly, so that when the history books write this, they don’t write about the victims of Gaza,” Pompeo said.

The Zionist crowd erupted in applause.

“I should be a little more precise. There were victims in Gaza, right? It’s true. There are civilian casualties in every war that’s ever been fought, but the victims were the people of the nation-state of Israel,” he continued.

It sounds like he’s talking about “blotting out the memory of Amalek.”

The event’s host, IDF veteran Benjamin Anthony, also asked Pompeo if the GOP can “stamp out” anti-Israel voices like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and the like, as their Israel-critical views are making Zionists feel “uneasy.”

“I am worried about it because it’s gained traction,” Pompeo responded. “Most disconcertingly, among young people.”

Though such views are “still small,” Pompeo said his “worry is that it will catch it will catch fire — that these embers will grow into something that is bigger.”

“And that’s the responsibility of folks like myself and others who understand that this is both dangerous and evil and a fundamental misconception of American security to think that somehow there can be any better friend, any other ally than the nation of Israel.”