Mike Rogers Campaign Spokesperson Is a Registered Agent for Israel, Documents Show

By Jacqueline Sweet – Drop Site News

Abigail Ronson, a spokesperson for the Mike Rogers campaign, is a registered foreign agent for the state of Israel—one of two foreign agents working on the Rogers campaign, according to a review of foreign agent registration records.

Ronson, a ubiquitous presence on the campaign trail and in interactions with reporters, has been working on the Rogers campaign through major vendor Convergence Media. The campaign has paid Convergence millions this election cycle, according to FEC reports.

Ronson, who used to work for House Speaker Mike Johnson, is a digital communications specialist at Convergence. In a May FARA filing, she also registered as a foreign agent for Israel, doing work for HAVAS Media Network via Brad Parscale’s Clocktower X LLC.

Ronson was spotted Sunday behind Rogers and former Democratic contender for the seat Rep. Haley Stevens at a press conference on Sunday after Stevens’s surprise endorsement of Rogers over Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

Ronson is joined by at least one other Israeli agent on the campaign: Jesse Stokes is another Convergence Media staffer who registered as a foreign agent in October 2025 as part of the Havas contract. Stokes appears to pen many of Rogers’ press releases, and is the author on the April press releases announcing his Senate run, according to the document metadata.

Neither Ronson nor Stokes responded immediately to a request for comment. A second Rogers’ spokesperson, not on the Israeli payroll, did not immediately respond to questions as to whether the campaign was aware of the arrangement.

Ronson was reportedly responsible for the “buff” AI Mike Rogers photo that went viral earlier this year. She also helped organize a press conference for the “Democrats For Mike Rogers” group of allegedly disillusioned Democratic voters—which, according to Drop Site reporting, appears to be a sloppy, astroturfed campaign.

Ronson is one of 14 Convergence staffers subcontracted by former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale to push pro-Israel views on social media and even seed LLMs with pro-Israel information, all part of a $46.5 million contract with the Israel government. Convergence is ​a “campaign strategy, digital, public affairs & media firm” led by longtime GOP operative and Parscale ally, Mike Shields. Parscale’s Israel work is paid through Havas Media Network, and has created AI text message campaigns, and launched paid ads on Parscale’s media network Salem Media.

Ronson’s registration says the services will include “strategic communications, planning, and media services in support of Havas’ engagement by the State of Israel to develop and execute a nationwide campaign in the United States to combat anti-semitism.”

The Rogers campaign denied Ronson was a staffer in June when she was identified as making the AI muscular Rogers image, and there are no direct FEC payments to her from the campaign. But she has been making statements as a campaign spokesperson to media outlets—including to Drop Site News, using an official Rogers campaign email address, and the New York Times—as recently as this week. That email address also appears in the metadata of a PDF document posted by the campaign website, announcing the launch of “Democrats for Mike Rogers” in August.

The treasurer for the super PAC funding Democrats for Mike Rogers Karen Whitsett appeared on Lara Trump’s Fox show this weekend, billed only as a disaffected Michigan voter. That super PAC, Together for Michigan, has spent $5 million attacking El-Sayed. It has received money from Republican political appointees such as Mara Saad ($100,000), Trump megadonor Anthony Soave ($100,000) and top Michigan Republican megadonor Robert Penske ($250,000), and the Great Lakes Conservatives Fund—which is reportedly itself due for a $9 million infusion of cash from AIPAC, according to The New York Times. The Great Lakes Conservatives Fund, which makes up the single biggest source of funding for “Democrats for Mike Rogers,” chipping in more than $4 million so far, has a history working with an AI company run by Parscale that he uses for his Israeli FARA work, Eyesover LLC.

Ryan Grim contributed reporting