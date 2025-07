Minutes after arriving at Brussels main train station, a Mexican streamer is the victim of an attempted robbery (watch his necklace). 88% of Brussels inhabitants are of foreign descent.

Minutes after arriving at Brussels main train station, a Mexican streamer is the victim of an attempted robbery (watch his necklace). 88% of Brussels inhabitants are of foreign descent. pic.twitter.com/GIPkwn8ayj — Dries Van Langenhove (@DVanLangenhove) July 21, 2025

