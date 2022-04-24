Missing National Guard Soldier Was Trying to Rescue Two Drug Traffickers When He Drowned in Rio Grande – Search Still Ongoing

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Joe Biden has blood on his hands.

A new record 221,203 illegal alien apprehensions were recorded in March.

This was a 33% increase from the previous year.

And, as The Gateway Pundit previously reported, once Title 42 is lifted in May the numbers could double. This is what you call an open border. This is how Joe Biden and the Democrats destroy the country.

A Texas National Guard soldier on Friday drowned in the Rio Grande trying to rescue illegal aliens in Eagle Pass.

Now we know the National Guard soldier went missing on Friday when he attempted to rescue two drug traffickers in the Rio Grande.

Texas officials continue to search for the guardsman who they believed drowned during his rescue attempt.

FOX News reported: Two illegal migrants who a now-missing Texas National Guard soldier tried to save from a river were involved in “illicit transnational narcotics trafficking,” officials said Saturday as the search for the missing service member resumed. The soldier went missing on Friday after entering a river in Eagle Pass to help two migrants who officials say “appeared to be drowning as they illegally crossed the river from Mexico to the United States.” In a statement, the Texas Military Dept. said that initial reports from Texas Rangers “have determined that the two migrants were involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking.” They are both in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody. The search continued until late Friday, with sources telling Fox News that the incident being treated as a drowning, with dive teams searching the water since the service member was not seen resurfacing from the river. The strength of the river’s current forced the Search and Rescue Teams to cease dive operations late Friday, but the search resumed on Saturday.

Gateway Pundit