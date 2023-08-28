Mitt Romney claims aid to Ukraine ‘best national defense spending’ ever

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Republican Senator Mitt Romney praised the Biden administration for sending billions of dollars of taxpayer funds to aid Ukraine in the nation’s war against Russia. In fact, Romney asserted that “it’s the best national defense spending I think we’ve ever done.”

Despite the United States having record-high inflation under the Biden administration, Romney claimed that the “very small amount” the US is sending to Ukraine acts as a benefit to all Americans.

“The single most important thing we can do to strengthen ourselves relative to China is to see Russia defeated in Ukraine. Because they are allies, and Russia being weakened weakens their ally, China,” Romney said, according to a video uploaded to his X account.

“Being able to take an amount which equals what about 5 percent of our military budget, but actually less than 5 percent of our military budget each year to help the Ukrainians, is about about the best national defense spending I think we’ve ever done,” Romney continued.

Adding, “We’re losing no lives in Ukraine. And the Ukrainians are fighting heroically against Russia that has 1,5000 nuclear weapons aimed at us. It’s like, so, we’re diminishing and devastating the Russian military uh for a very small amount of money relative to what we spend on the rest of defense. A weakened Russia is a good thing. It tells it tells China to rethink their territorial ambition. It tells Russia, perhaps most importantly, that the Putin vision of reestablishing the Russian Empire and grabbing the old former Soviet Republics, that’s not something that’s going to work.”

“It is very much in America’s national interest in our national interest to help Ukraine. And the best thing we can do for America is to see people who have nuclear weapons and that is getting weaker,” Romney concluded.

The Biden administration has sent more than $200 billion to Ukraine since Russia invaded its country last year and recently proposed a plan to send an additional $10 billion. Meanwhile, Americans are suffering from skyrocketing inflation. Last week, Maui residents slammed President Biden for sending additional funds to Ukraine when they have been displaced from their homes following the devastating wildfires that destroyed the town of Lahaina.