More burning of the BOR

Just got this “heads up” from the County reprehensitive yesterday.

They are pushing this as far as we let them push it.

My concerns were immediately voiced via email.

Dear Friends,

Government authorities are directed to develop policies that may result in sweeping rules that affect your everyday participation in society. The purpose of this e-letter is to share such knowledge so that you may be informed.

Late yesterday, I learned that the Washington State Board of Health will be meeting next week to discuss potential policies that you should be aware of. Below are links to the Board’s meeting. Should you wish to send written comments, please be sure to email them before noon tomorrow, Jan. 7 .

Summary:

On Jan. 12 at 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., the WA State Board of Health will discuss applying current infectious disease WAC codes to include Covid-19 for all WA State residents.

To voice your concerns, register for the live webinar here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DjusY10WTj-EyQyDTdyxsw

You can also dial-in using your phone for listen-only mode: Call in: +1 (253) 215-8782 (not toll-free) Webinar ID: 894 7406 4216 Passcode: 957396 Location: 101 Israel Rd. SE, Tumwater, WA 98501 Comments must be in by this Friday, Jan. 7th at noon.



PROPOSED POLICIES:

Allowing local health officers to use law enforcement (WAC 246-100-070) to force an emergency order to involuntarily detain a person or group of persons (families) to be isolated in a quarantine facility (WAC 246-100-045) following refusal to voluntary comply with requests for medical examination, testing, treatment, counseling, vaccination (WAC 246-100-040). These specifics come from WAC 246-100.

Including the Covid-19 injections as part of school immunization requirements using WAC 246-105.

DETAILS HERE: https://sboh.wa.gov/Meetings/MeetingInformation/2022/January12Online

WAC CODE LAWS:

https://app.leg.wa.gov/WAC/default.aspx?cite=246-100-070

https://app.leg.wa.gov/WAC/default.aspx?cite=246-100-045

https://app.leg.wa.gov/WAC/default.aspx?cite=246-100-040

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/wac/default.aspx?cite=246-100

https://apps.leg.wa.gov/wac/default.aspx?cite=246-105

Grateful for you!