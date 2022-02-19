More in Canada





Vitoris84 Published February 19, 2022

This occurred on Friday 2/18/2022 in Ottawa. There are many videos of her on the ground, but here is one of her 1 minute prior to the horses. She is pleading w/ cops “for our children & grandchildren. Peace, love & happiness.” There are various conflicting reports about this incident. Some reports claim she was killed and that she was reportedly named Roberta Paulsen. Other reports say that she didn’t die, that she is a Mohawk woman, & that her niece says she is ok but has a injured shoulder. Ottawa police claim that no one was seriously injured and they insist that there were no deaths.

The Ottawa Police on Twitter tried to connect the trampled women with a claim that someone threw a bicycle at a horse; well here’s actual video of the guy with a bike but he clearly does not throw the bike at anyone.. he is merely holding it while the horses charge him. It’s at second 8 to 13 on the left side of the video.