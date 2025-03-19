Multiple vehicles set on fire at Las Vegas Tesla service center

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating a case of suspected arson after multiple vehicles were set on fire at a Tesla service center early Tuesday morning.

Police said that officers received reports around 2:45 am of someone igniting vehicles at the Tesla collision center near Jones Boulevard and Badura Avenue, reports Fox 5 Vegas. Both Las Vegas Metro police and Clark County fire crews responded to the scene, shutting down the surrounding area as investigations began.

At this time, police have not specified what types of vehicles were targeted. However, the incident comes amid a string of Tesla-related attacks across the country, many of which have been linked to protests against Elon Musk’s political involvement and his ties to the Trump administration. Video obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal appeared to show Tesla cars engulfed in flames.

Authorities have not confirmed if the Las Vegas fire was politically motivated or connected to these nationwide incidents.

Last week, during a Tesla event at the White House, President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to anyone targeting Tesla with criminal acts. “You do it to Tesla and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you and you’re going to go through hell,” Trump said.

FBI Vegas agents are assisting local authorities but declined to provide further details.

The area remains closed as the investigation continues.