Must see! Outside of one of Mayor Johnson’s measles outbreak, illegal alien shelters in Chicago, Illinois, three illegal thugs were not happy when we started filming them.

After doing our interview on War Room with Steve Bannon, we were walking back to our cars when we noticed… pic.twitter.com/kL0ITMihoB

— Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) March 21, 2024