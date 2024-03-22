Leaked Drone Footage Shows Israeli Military ‘Drone Striking Unarmed Civilians in Gaza’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Leaked drone footage obtained by Al Jazeera reportedly shows the Israeli Defense Force drone striking multiple unarmed civilians in southern Gaza.

Al Jazeera has acquired leaked IDF drone footage showing the IDF killing 4 unarmed Palestinians in Khan Yunis using drone strikes. The footage clearly shows to terrorize and instill fear in Palestinians, as a means to coerce them into leaving Gaza permanently. pic.twitter.com/Ui2yJoxHYF — Furkan Gözükara (@GozukaraFurkan) March 21, 2024

“Everyone in the world needs to see this,” Edward Snowden commented on X. “Note that this footage permits no room for ‘it was a mistake,’ showing repeated, specifically-targeted strikes on the unarmed and even wounded. The sort of behavior the ICJ explicitly forbid in the genocide ruling against Israel.”

“You need to understand that the technical capability behind such killings is becoming increasingly easy to achieve—and increasingly automated. Soon enough, an official will drag their finger across a map, and anyone judged by a crude algorithm to have crossed that line will die,” he added.

“Yes, this is an outrageous crime. But if not for this video, no one would have even known that it happened. This is a glimpse of this world’s future. Even if you care nothing for Israel-Palestine, take a moment to care for your own tomorrow. This is not okay.”

“Israel has lost the high ground. This is not war. It is robotic mass genocide,” Alex Jones commented. “Section 1091 of Title 18, United States Code, prohibits genocide whether committed in time of peace or time of war. Genocide is defined in § 1091 and includes violent attacks with the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.”

Israeli propagandists tried to justify the slaughter by claiming the civilians were carrying an IED but their claims were quickly debunked.

Another video said to have been shared by an IDF soldier themselves purportedly showed a similar war crime:

IDF soldiers were encouraged by their government and top religious leaders to kill men, women, children and babies in Gaza in the name of “wiping out Amalek.”