N. Ireland’s Totalitarian Public Health Bill

By Hugh McCarthy – Brownstone Institute

The unbelievable legislative powers sought by YOUR government.

The N. Ireland Department of Health is seeking control of all of us by introducing totalitarian legislation governing YOU, YOUR premises, YOUR animals, YOUR property, and YOUR documents PLUS FORCED vaccinations and FORCED medical examinations essentially seeking to implement the WHO amendments to the International Health Regulations.

The legislation would remove civil rights with respect to bodily autonomy, property rights, parental rights, possession rights including animals, the freedom to associate, and the right to work as well as introduce a surveillance regime. Informed consent is nowhere to be seen. It is difficult to name any rights we would retain.

Since when were we to be governed by a health department?

It is all about enforcement – there is no mention of preventative practice, good health policy, no mention of a risk-benefit analysis nor that it is the results of carrying out a review of previous policy.

A high level of public concern has led to calls from political parties for its withdrawal.

