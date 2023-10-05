Nancy Pelosi Lashes Out After Getting ‘Eviction Notice’ for Hideaway Office

By thepoliticsbrief

In his first move as Acting Speaker, Representative Patrick McHenry issued a directive to Nancy Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway office by Wednesday.

Representative Patrick McHenry, hailing from North Carolina, assumed the role of Acting Speaker subsequent to McCarthy’s removal from the position.

McCarthy had previously designated McHenry as Speaker Pro Tempore earlier in the year, thereby endowing him with the full authority vested in a House Speaker.

McHenry promptly issued an order for former Speaker Nancy Pelosi to vacate her Capitol hideaway office.

What makes McHenry’s assertive move even more remarkable is that Pelosi is presently absent from Washington, D.C., as she is in California attending the funeral of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

NBC News viewed the email that came from the House Administration Committee.

“The Speaker pro tempore is going to re-assign H-132 for speaker office use. Please vacate the space tomorrow, the room will be re-keyed,” the email reads.

Pelosi was compelled to pack up her stuff and get to moving out.

The former Speaker was outraged that this was one of the first points of order.

She said in a statement that she was informed that she had to “immediately” move out of her so-called hideaway office in the Capitol.

“With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol,” Pelosi said in a statement, referring to McHenry.

The curious eviction notice raises questions about why Pelosi had the hideaway office to begin with.

“The fact that McCarthy won’t run for Speaker again shows me he never intended to fulfill his promises,” Rogan O’Handley argued.

“He was there to work for Pelosi, hide the J6 tapes, not impeach Biden, not subpoena Hunter, keep the money flowing to Ukraine, and allow the Deep State to take down Trump,” he continued.

“Gaetz called his bluff and exposed his true intentions,” he added.

“Now we know why McCarthy let Nance keep this office for the past 8 months..,” Lucy Riles replied.

Texas Lindsay also asked, “Why did McCarthy allow Pelosi to keep the Speaker of the House office once he took over? Has that been ever happened before?”

Pelosi argued that it is part of a tradition on The Hill.

“This eviction is a sharp departure from tradition,” Pelosi said.

“As Speaker, I gave former Speaker [Dennis] Hastert a significantly larger suite of offices for as long as he wished. Office space doesn’t matter to me, but it seems to be important to them,” Pelosi remarked.

As background, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was in charge of the House of Representatives’ security prior to the Capitol Riots, had her office ransacked on January 6.