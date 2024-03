Nancy Pelosi openly endorsing Agenda 21, in October of 1992. Agenda 21 (“Agenda for the 21st Century”) is a plan by the United Nations—launched in June of 1992, at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro—to micromanage all aspects of human life, by placing a command and control structure around all planetary resources, under the guise of addressing global environmental issues. Agenda 2030 is a mere milestone of the broader “Agenda for the 21st Century”, more commonly known as Agenda 21.

