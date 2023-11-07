Nashville Mayor’s Office, MSM Flips Out After Trans Shooter Manifesto Leaks; Authenticity Confirmed

Meanwhile:

Update (1450ET): The Nashville mayor’s office says they’re working with Metro legal to get to the bottom of how the transgender school shooter’s manifesto was leaked to conservative commentator Stephen Crowder (scroll down to watch).

As the Epoch Times notes:

Metro Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell said in a statement on Nov. 6 that he had directed the city’s legal director to initiate an investigation into the leak, but he didn’t address the veracity of the documents. Other agencies were unable to verify the authenticity of the documents when asked to do so by The Epoch Times on Nov. 6.

“I have directed Wally Dietz, Metro’s law director, to initiate an investigation into how these images could have been released,” Mr. O’Connell said in the statement. “That investigation may involve local, state, and federal authorities. I am deeply concerned with the safety, security, and well-being of the Covenant families and all Nashvillians who are grieving.”

A spokeswoman for MNPD said there was “no information” they could provide at this time when reached via phone on Nov. 6. So far, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that they can offer no confirmation of the documents, according to a spokesman of the agency.

Earlier Monday Alex Jones claimed that the Biden DOJ suppressed the document.

Freakouts continue. Now it’s ‘misleading.’

Oh?

This is nonsense. There is no spin needed for this. We have eyes. Stop treating the public like we’re children. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 6, 2023

Update (1132ET): To the surprise of absolutely no one, Facebook immediately censored the Nashville shooter’s manifesto. See what happens when these things don’t fit the ‘white supremacist’ narrative?

The first three pages of transgender school shooter Audrey Hale’s manifesto has been leaked to the press, following a March 27 attack that left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead – just days before a “Trans Day Of Vengeance” was scheduled for April 1st.

Audrey Hale was identified by police as the assailant who opened fire at the Covenant School, killing six people.

Watch live as Stephen Crowder reveals the manifesto, going through it line-by-line:

Crowder also posted the pages:

The manifesto, which one official described as “astronomically dangerous,” was originally to set for release in May, until the Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reversed course, and said it would be released ‘soon.’

One week after the stonewalling began, the National Police Association (NPA) joined the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County in suing for all records related to the March 27 shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville.

“We have asked for any manifestos, emails, and any communications related to the case,” Betsy Brantner Smith, spokesperson for the National Police Association, told The Epoch Times.

Tennessee resident Clata Renee Brewer working with the NPA, filed the lawsuit on May 5. Theirs is at least the second lawsuit filed over the shooting.

The FBI also denied a request for Hale’s manifesto, telling the Epoch Times that U.S. Code exempts from disclosure “records or information compiled for law enforcement records or information… could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings…”

Those “enforcement proceedings” were not cited in the letter. It is unclear what the enforcement proceedings could be in reference to, as the main suspect, Audrey Elizabeth Hale, died at the scene of the attack.

Leftists mocked the shooting, suggesting that the shooting wouldn’t have happened if Tennessee hadn’t passed laws against gender based surgeries and hormone treatments for minors.

Will officials release the rest?