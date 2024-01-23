NATO Holds Drills with 90,000 Troops as Top Military Commander Warns of Multi-Decade War with Russia

By Shane Trejo Big Blue Politics

A top NATO military commander is warning that a multi-decade war with Russia on the horizon as the globalist entity holds military drills featuring 90,000 troops.

“We have to realize it’s not a given that we are in peace,” Dutch Adm. Rob Bauer, who serves as Chair of NATO’s military committee, said during a recent meeting in Brussels.

“And that’s why we [NATO forces] are preparing for a conflict with Russia,” he added.

Bauer even brought up the need to mobilize civilians, perhaps by drafting them into military service, in order to satisfy NATO’s war lust in the years to come.

“It starts there — the realization that not everything is plannable and not everything is going to be hunky dory in the next 20 years,” he said.

“We need to be readier across the whole spectrum,” Bauer continued. “You have to have a system in place to find more people if it comes to war, whether it does or not. Then you talk mobilization, reservists or conscription.”

“You need to be able to fall back on an industrial base that is able to produce weapons and ammunition fast enough to be able to continue a conflict if you are in it,” he added.

NATO’s operation featuring 90,000 troops is called “Steadfast Defender 2024” and is the largest military exercise since the Cold War. It will begin next week and continue until May.

“The alliance will demonstrate its ability to reinforce the Euro-Atlantic area via trans-Atlantic movement of forces from North America,” said Gen. Christopher Cavoli, who is supreme allied commander Europe for NATO. “This reinforcement will occur during a simulated emerging conflict scenario against a near-peer adversary.”

“Steadfast Defender 2024 will be a clear demonstration of our unity, strength, and determination to protect each other, our values and the rules based international order,” he added.

Globalists continue to use Russian President Vladimir Putin as a bogeyman as they attempt to dodge blame from their failed policies and corrupt behaviors.

Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said without evidence that Putin would begin attacking NATO countries within the next decade, and Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is demanding more support for the doomed Ukrainian cause as a way to contain Russia.

“There’s a chance that Russia might not be contained in Ukraine,” Landsbergis said, adding: “There is no scenario in this that if Ukraine doesn’t win, that could end well for Europe.”

The globalists, not Putin, are the problem and the impediment for peace. Their immense hubris prevents them from being able to see the obvious truth that they are fueling death and destruction.