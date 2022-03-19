NATO will send troops to Ukraine under the guise of peacekeepers

Avia.Pro

NATO countries are planning to send their military to Ukraine under the guise of peacekeeping forces.

Several NATO member countries are planning to send their troops to Ukraine under the guise of peacekeeping forces. At the moment, it is known that Poland has come forward with such intentions. There is evidence that France and Estonia may also send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine – the corresponding decision is supposed to be finally made on March 24 during an extraordinary NATO summit.

“An international peacekeeping mission should be sent to Ukraine,” the leader of Poland’s ruling party said on Tuesday during a press conference in Kyiv along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “I think it is necessary to have a peacekeeping mission – NATO, perhaps some broader international structure – but a mission that can defend itself, that will operate on the territory of Ukraine,” Yaroslav Kaczynski said during a conference that was broadcast on Polish television”, – reports the information agency “Reuters”.

In turn, experts draw attention to the fact that the dispatch of peacekeeping forces to Ukraine can only be authorized by the UN, and therefore any appearance on the territory of Ukraine of foreign troops can be regarded as an escalation or even a direct threat, which will automatically make foreign troops legitimate targets for Russian military.

