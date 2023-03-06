NBA Team Forced to Apologize for Sin of Suggesting Only Women Can Have Babies By Margaret Flavin

The NBA’s Toronto Raptors found themselves in hot water after a team video celebrating Women’s History Month.

In the video, the team committed the grave woke sin of saying that only women can have babies.

The Women’s History Month video celebrates the theme of Beyonce’s “Girls Run the World” and asks players if they think that is true. The players share, “Girls run the world because they are the only one that can procreate. They birth everybody.”

We are now in a society that is forcing people to apologize for a biological certainty. And, in the ongoing efforts to cancel the uniqueness of womanhood, the radical left wants to co-opt one of the most beautiful, and exclusive, gifts of a biological woman….bringing life into the world.

