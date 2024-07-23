Netanyahu Arrives in Washington

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in the US, where he is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress.

Netanyahu’s visit comes amid political turmoil in the US as President Biden announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden was supposed to host Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday, but an Israeli source told The Times of Israel that the meeting might not happen because the president is still sick with COVID-19.

Netanyahu’s visit comes as he has been sabotaging the chances of reaching a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas, a fact widely acknowledged by Israeli officials and media outlets. Even the Israeli security and military establishment has been pushing for Netanyahu to agree to a deal.

While the US claims it has been pushing for a ceasefire, the Biden administration has refused to condemn Netanyahu’s actions and continues to provide full-throated support for the genocidal war on Gaza.

Before departing Israel, Netanyahu said Israel would be a strong ally of the US, regardless of who is in charge of Washington. “I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless who the American people choose as their next president, Israel remains America’s indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East,” he said.

“In this time of war and uncertainty, it’s important that Israel’s enemies know that America and Israel stand together today, tomorrow, and always,” Netanyahu added.

Also on Monday, Israel ramped up attacks on the southern Gaza city Khan Younis, slaughtering at least 70 Palestinians.