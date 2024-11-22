Netanyahu Cries ‘Antisemitism’ After International Criminal Court Issues Warrant for His Arrest

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday reacted to news of the International Criminal Court issuing a warrant for his arrest by accusing the tribunal of being “antisemitic” and bringing up the Holocaust.

The ICC issued warrants for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s arrest after finding reasonable grounds to believe the two “each bear criminal responsibility for the following crimes as co-perpetrators for committing the acts jointly with others: the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

Netanyahu condemned the “antisemitic decision of the International Criminal Court” as a “modern Dreyfus trial” in a statement released on X:

The antisemitic decision of the International Criminal Court is a modern Dreyfus trial – and will end the same way. Israel utterly rejects the false and absurd charges of the International Criminal Court, a biased and discriminatory political body. No war is more just than the war Israel has been waging in Gaza since October 7th 2023, when the Hamas terrorist organization launched a murderous assault and perpetrated the largest massacre against the Jewish People since the Holocaust.

The decision to issue an arrest warrant against the Prime Minister was made by a corrupt chief prosecutor who is trying to save himself from sexual harassment accusations and biased judges who are motivated by antisemitic hatred of Israel. The ICC prosecutor lied when he told American senators that he would take no action until he had visited Israel and heard its side. Instead, he cancelled his arrival in Israel last May, several days after suspicions of sexual harassment were made against him, and announced his intention to issue arrest warrants against the Prime Minister and former Defense Minister. No anti-Israel decision will prevent the State of Israel from defending its citizens. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not give in to pressure. He will continue to pursue all the objectives that Israel set out to achieve in its just war against Hamas and the Iranian axis of terror.

The Israeli government opened the war by announcing their intent to starve the “human animals” in Gaza, is openly starving the Palestinians as we speak, massacred aid workers with targeted drone strikes, and their own soldiers filmed themselves blowing up a Gaza water facility in Rafah earlier this year.

Nonetheless, it’s “antisemitic” to point this out and demand accountability.

Earlier this year, a group of AIPAC-funded Republican US Senators sent a threatening letter to ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan telling him, “Target Israel and we will target you.”

Senate Republican leader-elect John Thune just last week similarly threatened the ICC with sanctions if they dare to try and hold Netanyahu accountable for war crimes.

“If the ICC and its prosecutor do not reverse their outrageous and unlawful actions to pursue arrest warrants against Israeli officials, the Senate should immediately pass sanctions legislation, as the House has already done on a bipartisan basis,” Thune said. “If Majority Leader Schumer does not act, the Senate Republican majority will stand with our key ally Israel and make this – and other supportive legislation – a top priority in the next Congress.”

Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that former Mossad head Yossi Cohen threatened the ICC’s former chief prosecutor for investigating Israel’s war crimes by telling her, “You don’t want to be getting into things that could compromise your security or that of your family.”

The way Israeli officials seamlessly shift between issuing terroristic threats to playing the victim is truly a sight to behold.