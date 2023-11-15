Netanyahu Faces International Criminal Court Charges for Alleged War Crimes and Genocide

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a slew of charges at the International Criminal Court in the Hague after Turkey filed a lawsuit accusing him of “crimes such as war, genocide and a crime against humanity in full view of the world.”

The former lawmaker of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party, Metin Kulunk, and Turkish attorneys Mucahit Birinci and Burak Bekiroglu sent the petition to the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office asking it to file a lawsuit against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the International Criminal Court, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The petition said that Netanyahu “has committed crimes such as war, genocide and a crime against humanity in full view of the world.” It also said that “Netanyahu does not hesitate to use weapons prohibited by international law in what could constitute crimes.”

The petition stated that “Netanyahu and his associates should be brought before the International Criminal Court under international criminal norms.”

Ankara has not officially commented on the petition. Turkey has repeatedly declared its readiness to act as a guarantor in the settlement of the conflict between Israel and Hamas and proposed holding an international peace conference.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated following an incursion of Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel on October 7.

Hamas regards the attack as a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount. Israel has declared a complete siege of the Gaza Strip and has started delivering strikes on that area and parts of Lebanon and Syria.

Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank as the situation rapidly escalates towards a wider conflict.