Netanyahu Holds Separate Meetings With Biden and Harris at the White House

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday held separate meetings with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House as Israel is looking to clinch more US support for its genocidal campaign in Gaza.

While meeting with Biden, Netanyahu praised the president for his strong support since October 7 and for backing Israel throughout his 50-year political career. “From a proud Israeli Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for fifty years of public service and fifty years of support for the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said.

After her meeting with Netanyahu, Harris claimed she was concerned with the massive civilian casualties in Gaza but said she would always back Israel.

“I told him that I will always ensure that Israel is able to defend itself, including from Iran and Iran-backed militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah,” Harris said. “From when I was a young girl collecting funds to plant trees for Israel to my time in the United States Senate and now at the White House, I have had an unwavering commitment to the existence of the state of Israel, to its security and to the people of Israel.”

Ahead of the meetings, a senior administration official told reporters that there was “no daylight between the president and vice president” on their position on Israel.

Harris also called for a hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas, something Netanyahu has been actively sabotaging. US officials said Biden pressed Netanyahu to reach a hostage deal, and the White House claimed that an agreement was closer than ever. However, Reuters reported on Thursday that Israel’s new demands are complicating the talks.

POLITICO reported that while the Israeli delegation is in Washington, Israeli officials are circulating lists among US officials of weapons they want fast-tracked. The report said Israel was “quietly” pushing for faster military aid shipments, but Netanyahu also made the demand during his address to Congress on Wednesday.

“In World War II, as Britain fought on the frontlines of civilization, Winston Churchill appealed to Americans with these famous words: ‘Give us the tools and we’ll finish the job.’ Today, as Israel fights on the frontline of civilization, I too appeal to America: “Give us the tools faster, and we’ll finish the job faster,” Netanyahu said in his address to a cheering Congress.