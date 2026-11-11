Netanyahu tells a gathering of "thousands of Jewish leaders" in Washington that he "foresaw the changes coming" to the US-Israel relationship and devised a scheme to tie Israel to America forever.

"It’s called ‘From Aid to Partnership,’" he tells the Jewish Federations of North America.

"Today, the president and I are making that vision a reality."

Trump claimed on Election Day he would end the $4B/year in aid we send them by year’s end, but Netanyahu is telling Jewish leaders they’re working together to shift the aid into a permanent "partnership."

— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) November 10, 2026