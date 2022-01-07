Never Forget The Cowardice Our “Leaders” Showed On Jan 6

Our occupiers embarrassed themselves before the American people and the world on Jan 6.

That should never be forgotten.

I am safe. We have been evacuated. Let me be clear: we will not be stopped by this lawless intimidation. pic.twitter.com/WWDJst4V1B — Rep. David Trone (@RepDavidTrone) January 6, 2021

People shelter in the House gallery shelter as protesters breach the U.S. Capitol. (AP/@andyharnik) pic.twitter.com/D7zRak5VQF — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 6, 2021

As a reminder, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) called for police to shoot-to-kill Capitol protesters and told them they’ve got guns “for a reason” and to “use them.”

The one coward cop who did use his gun on Jan 6, Capitol Police officer Lt Michael Byrd, executed unarmed 14-year Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt and then later gave an interview praising himself for showing “the utmost courage” by killing an unarmed woman who was 5’2″ and weighed 118 pounds.



Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R) gave Ashli Babbitt’s “emotional” murderer a hug and told him, “Sir, you did what you had to do,” presumably crying together with him.

.@RepMullin on police officer who fatally shot woman in Capitol on January 6th: "After it happened, he came over. He was physically and emotionally distraught. I actually gave him a hug and I said, 'sir, you did what you had to do.'" pic.twitter.com/qSwZgilMS7 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 23, 2021

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer (R) similarly said how “grateful” he was to the coward cop who executed her for “not complying.”

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), who wasn’t even in the Capitol building on Jan 6, said she feared she was going to be “raped” and painted a Capitol police officer who came to rescue her as her abuser.

AOC says that she thought she was going to be raped on January 6. She was not in the Capitol building. She never encountered any rioters. Utterly shameless. pic.twitter.com/DiIqt7RCvV — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 28, 2021

After Jan 6, the “Defund the Police” champion along with two other “Squad” members went and voted to turn the Capitol into a police state and give Congress $2 billion to have their own Capitol police private army and intelligence service follow them around the country and spy on their political enemies.

The Biden regime surrounded the White House with National Guard troops from throughout the country and had them all bring AR15s but didn’t actually trust them to be armed.

Photographs and video from throughout DC showed the National Guard were not given any ammo for their firearms, rendering them inert.

The claims Trump supporters killed police by bashing them to death with fire extinguishers on Jan 6 were all shown to be total lies.

On the other hand, new evidence emerged suggesting police may have also killed Rosanne Boyland.

For his part, President Trump condemned his own supporters and called for them to be prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law” — just days after he pardoned the “King of Medicare fraud” along with a bunch of other Chabad-Lubavitch connected super criminals and just two months after he released traitor Jonathan Pollard from the terms of his parole so he could “make Aliyah” in Israel.



In the wake of Jan 6, the DC regime threw everyone connected in any way to the event in prison and had them tortured, locked in solitary confinement and held without charges.

Hacks like Ben Shapiro called for them to all “rot in prison” and Sen. Ted Cruz labeled them all “terrorists.”

Devastating. Heidi and I are lifting up in prayer the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who tragically lost his life keeping us safe. He was a true hero. Yesterday's terrorist attack was a horrific assault on our democracy. Every terrorist needs to be fully prosecuted. https://t.co/OMH1C1tc5v — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 8, 2021

Nonetheless, despite the lies from the regime and our controlled media, a poll in September found half the country view Jan 6 defendants as “political prisoners.”

ICYMI: Half agree: Jan. 6 suspects are 'political prisoners' https://t.co/eodca10Z8I — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 15, 2021

“Our” occupiers are a group of pathetic criminals and low life cretins who couldn’t hold a candle to the great men who founded our nation like George Washington and Andrew Jackson.

While they wax poetic about how Jan 6 was an “assault” on a “sacred temple of democracy,” most Americans view the Capitol as a whorehouse.

Jan 6 was the day these sell outs were humiliated by a bunch of MAGA boomers, grandmas and Q-Anoners. They’ve since attempted to construct an entirely fake myth about how they heroically survived an “insurrection” but no one actually believes them.

“I was within 30 feet of these nasty, racist, bigoted insurrectionists .. I was told later that one of them reportedly said ‘There’s the big Jew, let’s get him.’” — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on 1/6 anniversary pic.twitter.com/xQbZHdDFrS — The Recount (@therecount) January 6, 2022

Biden is the most hated president in history, Congress’s approval rating is in the dumps and we’re edging in on nearly half the country supporting secession.

Our “leaders” have never been more pathetic and corrupt and it’s just a matter of time before this whole “Great Experiment” comes to an end.

